Trucking industry applauds repeal of federal EV truck mandate, opponents sound off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is thanking President Trump and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin for taking action to eliminate the electric-truck mandate.

“We commend President Trump and EPA Administrator Zeldin for taking decisive action to rescind the disastrous GHG Phase 3 rule,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “This electric-truck mandate put the trucking industry on a path to economic ruin and would have crippled our supply chain, disrupted deliveries, and raised prices for American families and businesses. Moreover, it kicked innovation to the curb by discarding available technologies that can further drive down emissions at a fraction of the cost.”

Unachievable Goal

The ATA asserts that the mandate was an unachievable Greenhouse Gas Phase 3 emissions standard that threatened to disrupt the supply chain and derail the trucking industry’s environmental progress.

“For four decades, our industry has proven that we are committed to reducing emissions,” Spear said. “The trucking industry supports cleaner, more efficient technologies, but we need policies rooted in real-world conditions. We thank the Trump Administration for returning us to a path of common sense, so that we can keep delivering for the American people as we continue to reduce our environmental impact.”

According to the ATA, modern trucks produce 99% fewer nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter emissions than those on the road decades ago, and new trucks cut carbon emissions by over 40 percent compared to trucks manufactured in 2010.

“As a result, 60 of today’s trucks emit what just one truck did in 1988,” ATA said. “The elimination of Phase 3 and the restoration of commonsense, technology-neutral regulations will enable the trucking industry to resume its impressive environmental achievements.”

Support Not Unanimous

This decision is not one that has been supported across the board.

“Let’s be clear, this move doesn’t help the trucking industry,” said said Craig Segall, former deputy executive officer and assistant chief counsel of the California Air Resources Board. “It hurts it, it penalizes fleets that have already committed to electric trucks and throws a wrench into long-term planning for businesses across the industry. It creates market instability just when we need certainty.”

“Imagine investing in the future, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by your own government,” said Guillermo Ortiz, senior clean vehicles advocate, NRDC. “That’s the harsh reality for the fleets and manufacturers who invested in clean trucks, now penalized for their leadership. This is a gift to oil executives, a setback for American innovation, and a cruel continuation of the health burden placed on communities near ports, highways and distribution terminals.”

Step in the Wrong Direction

“Rolling back truck emissions standards is a step in the wrong direction,” said Mary Peveto, co-executive director, Neighbors for Clean Air, an Oregon-based organization. “Oregon backed Daimler to lead on electric trucks–now’s the time to deliver, not stall. Clean trucks mean cleaner air, good jobs, and supporting innovation protecting the health of not just Oregon communities but the most vulnerable across the country who live near freight corridors and breathe the consequences of outdated diesel technology. The EPA, and truck manufacturers like Daimler, should be working hard to strengthen, not stall, our path to a cleaner, healthier, and more competitive future.”

“Electric trucks are expanding in California, Texas, Florida, and New York, but today’s federal shift away from clean trucks policy could severely stall momentum,” said Katherine Garcia, Clean Transportation for All campaign director, Sierra Club. “EPA’s proposal would be disastrous for curbing toxic truck pollution, especially in frontline communities disproportionately burdened by diesel exhaust. We call on truck manufacturers to honor their clean truck commitments to keep the U.S. trucking industry competitive and innovative. Now is the time to accelerate, not abandon, the transition to cleaner air for all,”