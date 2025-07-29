TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices fall slightly after weeks of increases

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices fall slightly after several weeks of increases.

The national average per gallon dropped from $3.812 to $3.805.

All regions fell by a cent or two, except slight rises in three regions, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The West Coast less California rose from $4.176 to $4.189. The West Coast increased from $4.542 to $4.546 while the Rocky Mountain Region climbed slightly from $3.770 to $3.781.

Two regions moved by one-hundredth of a cent.

The Midwest dropped from $3.795 to $3.794 while the Lower Atlantic fell from $3.747 to $3.746.

The largest decrease came from the Central Atlantic from $3.975 to $3.945.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Califoria Disiel Prices& Fuel Prices
in California, prices are too high fuel prices.

Have too go down 75 cents.

