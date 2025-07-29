Diesel prices fall slightly after weeks of increases

After several weeks of increases, diesel prices fell slightly.

The national average per gallon dropped from $3.812 to $3.805.

All regions fell by a cent or two, except slight rises in three regions, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The West Coast less California rose from $4.176 to $4.189. The West Coast increased from $4.542 to $4.546 while the Rocky Mountain Region climbed slightly from $3.770 to $3.781.

Two regions moved by one-hundredth of a cent.

The Midwest dropped from $3.795 to $3.794 while the Lower Atlantic fell from $3.747 to $3.746.

The largest decrease came from the Central Atlantic from $3.975 to $3.945.