Diesel prices fall slightly after weeks of increases

After several weeks of increases, diesel prices fell slightly.
The national average per gallon dropped from $3.812 to $3.805.
All regions fell by a cent or two, except slight rises in three regions, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The West Coast less California rose from $4.176 to $4.189. The West Coast increased from $4.542 to $4.546 while the Rocky Mountain Region climbed slightly from $3.770 to $3.781.
Two regions moved by one-hundredth of a cent.
The Midwest dropped from $3.795 to $3.794 while the Lower Atlantic fell from $3.747 to $3.746.
The largest decrease came from the Central Atlantic from $3.975 to $3.945.
Califoria Disiel Prices& Fuel Prices
in California, prices are too high fuel prices.
Have too go down 75 cents.