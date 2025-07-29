Buying before the storm: Class 8 truck shoppers anticipate higher equipment costs

U.S. sales of new Class 8 trucks in June topped 20,000 for the first time in 2025, according to data received from Omdia (formerly Wards Intelligence).

Manufacturers reported sales of 20,392 units, an increase of 8.6% over May sales of 18,778, which represents the previous high for the year. Compared with June 2024, sales increased 12.5% for the first year-over-year increase of 2025. On a year-to-date basis, sales this year are just 5.1% behind the 2024 pace, the smallest margin of the year.

Higher prices on the horizon

Don’t be fooled, however, by the positive numbers. Models for the new year typically come out in August, and prices are expected to rise. Much of the market activity in June is likely to avoid higher equipment costs later.

While buyers were taking possession of new trucks, they were NOT ordering many more.

In its monthly State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report, ACT Research reported Class 8 net orders of 9,463 units for June, down 35% from the pace in June 2024.

“Weak fundamentals, current regressive trade policy, and uncertainty over the ever-changing carousel of new tariff rates/deadlines impedes decision making,” said Carter Vieth, ACT research analyst. “The pain is especially pronounced in the for-hire market, as we now enter the 13th quarter of freight recession in that market segment.”

The tariff factor

Tariffs undoubtedly play a part in the market numbers. Tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminum — products that are used extensively in the construction of new trucks — are driving costs higher. Tariffs on products assembled in Canada and Mexico, where every major truck manufacturer has facilities, also threaten to push new truck prices upward.

It makes sense for carriers to take advantage of record-high truck inventories, buying equipment that was assembled before tariffs were in place while withholding commitment to future purchases until, perhaps, the tariff turmoil subsides.

Copper is another target of President Donald Trump, who announced a 50% tariff on copper imports, to begin August 1, 2025.

Copper is a critical component of wiring in new trucks and is bound to become more critical as electric vehicles take a larger share of the market.

About 50% of U.S. refined copper is imported, most coming from Chile but also from Canada, Mexico and Peru. Trump’s tariff is an effort to stimulate U.S. production, notably in Arizona where the Resolution Copper Mine has battled opposition from environmental and Native American groups.

Used truck sales up

The used truck market also experienced an uptick in June, according to ACT Research.

Sales of used Class 8 equipment rose 5% in June compared to May levels and came in at 22% higher than sales in June 2024. Additionally, average prices rose 10% over May and 16% over June 2024 prices.

Large inventories are contributing to the sales as buyers are choosing units that aren’t as old and have fewer odometer miles. Seasonality is also a part of the equation as June is usually a good month for used truck sales.

“The market once again moderately outperformed historical seasonality, which called for a 3% month-over-month increase,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT. “The avoidance of tariffs appears to be the driving force behind used truck market results.”

Jump in trailer orders

Trailer orders experienced a jump in June after months of sluggish activity, according to FTR Transportation Intelligence. Net trailer orders of 13,827 units were more than double the May order total at 113% and were 157% higher than June of 2024. For the year-to-date, orders for new trailers are up 36% compared to last year.

At the same time, cancellations of orders previously placed were at 39% in May, falling to a more normal 17% in June. Actual trailer builds are about 13% behind the 2024 pace, with backlogs shrinking each month.

Dan Moyer, senior analyst of commercial vehicles at FTR, points to tariffs as the culprit.

“Tariffs are increasing the materials cost of building trailers, especially with the doubling of the rate on imports of steel and aluminum to 50% in early June,” Moyer said. “Trailer manufacturers and their suppliers continue to face a difficult choice: either absorb the rising costs themselves or pass them on to fleets, which could significantly influence decisions around fleet expansion and maintenance.”

As in the tractor market, increased costs of steel and aluminum — and soon, copper — are pushing construction costs higher and resulting in increased pricing. Some buyers are extending equipment life cycles to avoid replacement costs, and some are looking to the used market to fill fleet needs.

OEM performance

Freightliner, as usual, led the way among manufacturers with sales of 7,944 in June, up 30.7% from May sales and its best month of the year to date. So far in 2025, Freightliner’s sales of 39,965 Freightliner trucks are just 2.4% behind last year’s pace.

Sister company Western Star posted its strongest month of the year with sales of 1,136, up 14.6% from May and 36.7% better than June 2024. The company is 14.1% ahead of its 2024 pace and has gained 0.9% of the Class 8 market so far this year.

International posted a second consecutive month with more than 2,000 units sold, tallying 2,110 for June. That’s up 4.2% from May sales of 2,024 and up 22.3% from June 2024 sales of 1,725. For the year to date, International sales of 11,317 has surpassed last year’s pace by 0.8% and the company has picked up another 0.6% of the U.S. Class 8 market.

Kenworth reported sales of 2,970 in June, down 9.1% from May but still 4.9% better than June 2024. Year-to-date sales are running 6.8% behind last year’s pace, as their share of the market has dropped by 0.3%.

Peterbilt’s 3,014 sold in June ran 2.9% behind May’s 3,105 and was 8.5% lower than the 3,294 sold in June 2024. The company’s year-to-date sales are 10.3% behind its 2024 sales pace and the company has lost 0.9% of its share.

Volvo sales of 1,136 were down 1.1% from May and down 16.8% from June 2024. Year-to-date, sales are running 16.8% behind last year’s pace with a 2.4% decline in market share.

Volvo-owned Mack Truck sold 1,556 in June, down 4.9% from May but up 14.2% from June 2024. Mack sales are running 9.3% ahead of last year’s pace.