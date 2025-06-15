Driver jumps from dangling, fiery semi in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semitruck caught fire and then fell off an I-65 overpass near downtown Louisville on Friday.

According to a report from WLKY, the driver survived after jumping from the cab, and only has minor injuries.

The truck was dangling off the side of I-65 south with the trailer straight up in the air. It later fell off onto the road below near Jefferson Street, and the burnt debris was partially on I-64 east/I-71 north.

Police said the driver jumped from the cab while it was dangling, dropping 20 feet to safety. His injuries are in his lower extremities, LMPD said.

Witnesses told WLKY that they heard explosions. Police said there was nothing in the trailer when it fell.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the crash, but WLKY reported that this is a common area for semi crashes. There have been at least three there in the past month, one of which required a dramatic rescue.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg posted on social media after the crash that the city has been working with KYTC on more safety improvements for that general area.

“KYTC is planning to add an epoxy surface treatment to this area and replace one of the road tattoos on the bridge,” the post says.