Driver killed in chain-reaction crash on I-476

DELAWARE COUNTY, Penn. — A tractor-trailer driver is dead as the result of chain-reaction crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on the evening of Aug. 12.
The Daily Voice reports that the tractor-trailer failed to stop while it was traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 476 at approximately 5 p.m. on the Blue Route near mile marker 11.2.
This led to the tractor-trailer crashing through a guardrail into the northbound lane where it struck another tractor-trailer. A third semi-truck was struck by one of the vehicles.
“RFC arrived on location in the southbound lanes with a vehicle on its side,” Radnor Fire Company posted to its Facebook page. “The crew further reported that a tractor trailer had gone through the guardrail from the southbound lanes and collided with a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes. Subsequently, the tractor trailers blocked all three northbound lanes.”
The tractor-trailer driver who crashed through the median would die in a local hospital, according to officials. The drivers of the other trucks are reported to have suffered minor injuries.
