Louisiana detectives arrest man caught stealing, selling diesel fuel to truck drivers

CADDO COUNTY, La. — Louisiana law enforcement officers have man accused of stealing fuel and then selling it, according to a post by Caddo County Parish Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.
Justin Price, 32, is accused of stealing 1,424 gallons diesel fuel from his employer and the selling it, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
The fuel company that Price worked for reported him for stealing the diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then allegedly sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish.
The company filed theft reports with Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who is reported to have recorded video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
Officers arrested Price on Aug. 17 and booked him into Caddo Correctional Center. He is charged with illegal possession of stolen things. His bond was set at $25,000.
