TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Louisiana detectives arrest man caught stealing, selling diesel fuel to truck drivers

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Louisiana detectives arrest man caught stealing, selling diesel fuel to truck drivers
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Louisiana detectives arrest man caught stealing, selling diesel fuel to truck drivers
Louisiana law enforcement officers have man accused of stealing fuel and then selling it, according to a post by Caddo County Parish Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.

CADDO COUNTY, La. — Louisiana law enforcement officers have man accused of stealing fuel and then selling it, according to a post by Caddo County Parish Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.

Justin Price, 32, is accused of stealing 1,424 gallons diesel fuel from his employer and the selling it, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

The fuel company that Price worked for reported him for stealing the diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then allegedly sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish.

The company filed theft reports with Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who is reported to have recorded video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.

Officers arrested Price on Aug. 17 and booked him into Caddo Correctional Center. He is charged with illegal possession of stolen things. His bond was set at $25,000.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE