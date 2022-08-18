New Love’s location adds 84 truck parking space in Minnesota

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Columbus, Minnesota, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday, Aug. 18.

The store, located off Interstate 35 (15402 Hornsby Street NE), adds 84 truck parking spaces and 75 jobs to Anoka County.

“The fourth Love’s in Minnesota will provide customers with clean spaces and friendly faces when they stop at the Heart of the Highway,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “The new Love’s in Columbus will offer plenty of amenities to ensure that professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza (opening 9/1) and Hardee’s (opening 8/22).

84 truck parking spaces.

72 car parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

10 showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to a local non-profit organization.