Driver OK after rig careens off I-20 into Georgia canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A truck driver suffered only minor injuries Monday after crashing his 18-wheeler filled with paint into a murky Georgia canal along Interstate 20.

The accident happened on eastbound I-20 near the South Carolina State Line, according to Georgia officials. No other vehicles were involved.

The eastbound lanes were closed overnight after the late-Monday-afternoon crash.

A wrecker crew worked Tuesday to successfully remove the tractor-trailer from the water, its headlines lights still shining.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported at least one lane of I-20 could remain closed until Thursday, if not later.

Since the truck was hauling paint, hazardous materials and environmental crews were called to the scene as a precaution.

An oily sheen on the water’s surface surrounded the wreckage Tuesday. Authorities have not said what caused the wreck.