Driver OK after rig careens off I-20 into Georgia canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A truck driver suffered only minor injuries Monday after crashing his 18-wheeler filled with paint into a murky Georgia canal along Interstate 20.
The accident happened on eastbound I-20 near the South Carolina State Line, according to Georgia officials. No other vehicles were involved.
The eastbound lanes were closed overnight after the late-Monday-afternoon crash.
A wrecker crew worked Tuesday to successfully remove the tractor-trailer from the water, its headlines lights still shining.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reported at least one lane of I-20 could remain closed until Thursday, if not later.
Since the truck was hauling paint, hazardous materials and environmental crews were called to the scene as a precaution.
An oily sheen on the water’s surface surrounded the wreckage Tuesday. Authorities have not said what caused the wreck.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.