Driver, passenger hospitalized after tractor-trailer falls off Atlanta bridge

ATLANTA — A truck driver and a passenger are hospitalized after the tractor-trailer they were in fell from off Fulton Street Bridge onto Pulliam Street in Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The vehicle fell from the bridge at around 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to WGCL. It’s currently not clear what happened that led to the crash.

Investigators were still trying to piece the incident together, according to most current reports.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the truck broke through a metal fence on the Fulton Street bridge into the lot on Pulliam Street, just east of the Downtown Connector. Traffic was shut down while crews worked to remove the broken fence and the ramps from Interstate 20 to the southbound lanes of the connector were also shut down.

WXIA reports that the truck driver was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and is in serious condition.

Pullman Street has reopened since the incident.