Driver, passenger hospitalized after tractor-trailer falls off Atlanta bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
ATLANTA — A truck driver and a passenger are hospitalized after the tractor-trailer they were in fell from off Fulton Street Bridge onto Pulliam Street in Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The vehicle fell from the bridge at around 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to WGCL. It’s currently not clear what happened that led to the crash.

Investigators were still trying to piece the incident together, according to most current reports.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the truck broke through a metal fence on the Fulton Street bridge into the lot on Pulliam Street, just east of the Downtown Connector. Traffic was shut down while crews worked to remove the broken fence and the ramps from Interstate 20 to the southbound lanes of the connector were also shut down.

WXIA reports that the truck driver was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and is in serious condition.

Pullman Street has reopened since the incident.

 

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

