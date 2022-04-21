Love’s adds 150 parking spaces with 2 new locations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops opened two new locations in Pageland, South Carolina, and Moses Lake, Washington, on Thursday.

The Pageland store adds 70 truck parking spaces and 60 jobs to Chesterfield County. The Moses Lake store adds 80 truck parking spaces and 85 jobs to Grant County.

“As we open our 12th location in South Carolina and sixth location in Washington, we reaffirm Love’s commitment to provide quality services and products at competitive prices,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “Our team members are ready to help customers get back on the road quickly and safely in Pageland and Moses Lake.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Pageland, South Carolina More than 9,000 square feet.

Hardee’s (opening April 25).

70 truck parking spaces.

58 car parking spaces.

Two RV parking spaces.

Five diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park. Moses Lake, Washington More than 11,000 square feet.

Taco John’s (opening April 25).

80 truck parking spaces.

92 car parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to nonprofit organizations in each community.