Trucker seriously hurt in canal crash

The driver of this Kenworth was seriously injured after his rig caught fire Wednesday morning and crashed into a canal in Palm Beach County, Florida. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)
Mangled debris is all that’s left of this Kenworth tractor-trailer after it caught fire and crashed into this Florida canal. Tap photo for larger size. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A truck driver is in serious condition at a Florida trauma center Wednesday morning after his Kenworth tractor-trailer caught fire and wrecked on its side in a canal along the Florida Turnpike.

According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. on the northbound side of Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Further details about the accident or the driver were not provided.

 

