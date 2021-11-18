Trucker seriously hurt in canal crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A truck driver is in serious condition at a Florida trauma center Wednesday morning after his Kenworth tractor-trailer caught fire and wrecked on its side in a canal along the Florida Turnpike.
According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. on the northbound side of Boynton Beach Boulevard.
Further details about the accident or the driver were not provided.
