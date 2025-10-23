TheTrucker.com
Drug Take Back day set for Saturday

SAN DIEGO, Calif – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in collaboration with nearly 4,000 law enforcement partners across the country, will host the 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event has been a longstanding staple in the fight against the abuse of prescription drugs including opioids in the US.

In a press release issued on Thursday by the DEA, at nearly 4,000 collection sites throughout the United States, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day “encourages Americans to safely and anonymously dispose of unnecessary, expired, and unused prescription medications to help prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce the potential for accidental overdoses and poisonings.”

“DEA Take Back Day is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinet and keep the community safe,” said DEA San Diego Special Agent in Charge James M. Nunnallee. “Disposing of these medications helps prevent misuse and keeps medications off the street. Thank you to our public health and public safety partners for ensuring San Diegans have 28 sites to dispose of their unneeded, unused, or expired prescription medications.”

The DEA states that since 2010, Take Back Day has provided Americans with an easy, accessible way to rid their homes of medications that could pose a threat if misused – resulting in a staggering 20 million pounds of unused medications collected to date.

Law enforcement will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs will not be collected. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be securely sealed in their original container.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine, are among the most frequently misused prescription pain medications.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

