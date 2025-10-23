Truck driver that caused California crash identified as illegal immigrant

ONTARIO, Calif. — The man that allegedly barreled through slowed traffic on the 10 freeway in Ontario, California has been identified according to multiple news outlets.

In a CBS news report, 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh is an Indian national who entered the country by crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022. He is a resident of Yuba City, California, which is located in Sutter County, about 120 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to X formerly known as Twitter in reaction to the identity of the driver that was charged with DUI after the crash.

“This is exactly why @USDOT has withheld $40 MILLION from California for failure to comply with our rules to protect drivers,” Duffy posted. “We cannot allow our roads to be a dangerous place!”

“This tragic crash serves as a reminder of the importance of sober driving,” said Captain Salvador Suárez, commander of the Rancho Cucamonga Area. “The California Highway Patrol urges all motorist to remain alert, obey posted speed limits, and exercise caution to help prevent future crashes.”

In addition to the crash, fuel from the Freightliner spilled onto the dirt shoulder, resulting in a hazardous materials incident, according to a release from the CHP. Multiple westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for several hours while emergency crews and investigators worked to clear the scene and conduct a thorough investigation.

CBS News also reported that San Bernardino County jail records show that Singh remains detained on Wednesday night at the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino without bail. He has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.