Early winter weather snarls traffic in upper Midwest

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Dangerous winter weather is slamming parts of the upper Midwest, with multiple blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories in effect.

On Friday, a blizzard warning remained in effect until 12 p.m. for eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota, making travel treacherous. The winter weather advisory covers a much larger swatch of the area, stretching from the Canadian border, down through North and South Dakota, Minnesota and parts of northern Iowa.

In Minnesota on Friday morning, emergency crews were busy along Interstate 94, where multiple accidents involving big rigs had been reported. There were no injuries.

The system will be moving to the east through the weekend, creating even more travel troubles.

For the most up to date information from the National Weather Service, click here.

“It’s slippery and windy out there,” a Facebook post from the Minnesota State Patrol stated. “Slow down and increase your following distance.”