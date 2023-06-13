Emergency full closure in Juntura, Oregon, along US 20 due to mudslides

JUNTURA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released an emergency full closure of U.S. 20 effective Monday, June 12, in Juntura, Oregon.
A section of U.S. 20 eastbound and westbound will be closed for all hours due to multiple landslides in the area, according to a news release.
There have been no reported detours available in the area.
At this time, the ODOT asks for motor carriers to avoid traveling through this area during the restricted days and hours or use alternate routes.
For questions or help with determining authorized alternate routes, please contact the Over-Dimension Permit Unit Monday-Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (503) 373-0000.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.