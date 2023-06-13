TheTrucker.com
Emergency full closure in Juntura, Oregon, along US 20 due to mudslides

By Erica N. Guy -
Emergency full closure in Juntura, Oregon, along US 20 due to mudslides
Oregon Department of Transportation shared this map featuring the location of the closure. (Courtesy: Oregon Department of Transportation)

JUNTURA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released an emergency full closure of U.S. 20 effective Monday, June 12, in Juntura, Oregon.

A section of U.S. 20 eastbound and westbound will be closed for all hours due to multiple landslides in the area, according to a news release.

There have been no reported detours available in the area.

At this time, the ODOT asks for motor carriers to avoid traveling through this area during the restricted days and hours or use alternate routes.

For questions or help with determining authorized alternate routes, please contact the Over-Dimension Permit Unit Monday-Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (503) 373-0000.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy

