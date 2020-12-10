EPA awards Port of New Orleans more than $1.2 million to help reduce diesel emissions

Port of New Orleans
The Port of New Orleans has received funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help replace old diesel-powered trucks with newer, cleaner-burning models. (Courtesy: Port of New Orleans)

DALLAS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a cooperative agreement with the Port of New Orleans to fund diesel emissions-reduction programs. The agreement provides $1,240,247 to replace certain diesel-powered trucks at port facilities in Orleans, Jefferson and Saint Bernard Parishes. The funding is provided by the National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program, under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA).

“Modernizing our nation’s aging fleet of diesel-powered vehicles is an important part of the Trump administration’s plan to further reduce harmful emissions and guide our communities from nonattainment of our nation’s clean air standards, into attainment,” said Ken McQueen, administrator for EPA’s Region 6. “These upgrades will reduce exposures to diesel pollution and will help communities see improved health outcomes for their residents.”

As part of the Port of New Orleans’ Clean Truck Replacement Incentive Program (Clean TRIP), the funds with be used to replace at least 34 short-haul drayage trucks serving cargo terminals and warehouses along the Mississippi River and the port’s Inner Harbor. DERA funding for Clean TRIP helps truck and fleet owners to invest in clean air by replacing older diesel-powered vehicles with newer, cleaner-burning models.

According to a statement from the EPA, the Clean TRIP project will reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter (PM2.5) and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons.

