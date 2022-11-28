‘Eyes on 94’ law enforcement campaign focusing on big rigs along Interstate 94

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Multiplate law enforcement agencies are conducting a commercial vehicle safety blitz through Friday, Dec. 2, along Interstate 94 in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.
According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), the multi-state operation has been dubbed “Eyes on 94.”
During the initiative, motor carrier officers will focus on violations by commercial vehicle drivers, including distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use and failure to slow down, according to the MSP.
“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” Captain Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, said. “This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”
