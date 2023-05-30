TheTrucker.com
Fatal crash involving 3 big rigs snarls Memorial Day traffic on Interstate 70 near Plainfield, Indiana

By The Trucker News Staff -
Fatal crash involving 3 big rigs snarls Memorial Day traffic on Interstate 70 near Plainfield, Indiana
An investigation is ongoing in the exact cause of a multi-vehicle fatality accident on Saturday, May 28, 2023, along Interstate 70 near Plainfield, Ind. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)
Wreckage from a multi-vehicle, fatality accident is shown strewn along Interstate 70 near Plainsfield, Ind. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — One person died and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the afternoon of Saturday, May 28, along Interstate 70 near Plainfield, Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident involved three tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 for nearly six hours while investigators worked and the wreckage was removed, a news release stated.

A preliminary investigation determined that an 18-wheeler failed to stop for traffic that had backed up due to a previous crash and rammed into stopped vehicles, according to the news release.

Two vehicles rolled over, and several others received heavy damage. Police didn’t identify the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

