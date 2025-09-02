TheTrucker.com
Fatal crash numbers down slightly in Georgia compared to last year

By Bruce Guthrie -
There were 15 deaths on Georgia highways over the Labor Day weekend compared to 20 last year.

Labor Day weekend saw 284 crashes throughout the state of Georgia.

Those crashes resulted in 15 deaths, and 151 injuries on Georgia highways, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Public Safety on Monday morning.

Of those 284 crashes, 13 involved the response of Georgia’s Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) unit.

Last year, there were 20 fatalities on Georgia roads during the Labor Day travel weekend.

There were 425 DUI arrests as well as 36 under-the-influence (UI) crashes. DPS reports 702 instances of distracted driving as well as 1,094 seatbelt citations over the weekend.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

