FBI looking at trucking industry for possible suspect in Arkansas cold case murder

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI office in Little Rock, Arkansas, is asking for information in the murder of a young woman who was last seen alive on Nov. 15, 2006, at a busy Arkansas truck stop.

The FBI said that Tracy Owana Jones would often go to Pilot Truck Stop and Petro shopping center near the Galloway exit along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock to sell magazines.

Her body was found on Nov. 26, 2006, by the Memphis, Tennessee, Police Department near the Interstate 40 corridor.

FBI officials said they now believe that the person or persons responsible for her death may be associated with the trucking industry.

Little Rock FBI Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan said that he couldn’t reveal much information about why they believe the suspect may be a trucker, citing the ongoing investigation.

Hagan did say that because Jones was last seen along Interstate 40 and her body was found near that same interstate, “it makes us think that the person we are looking for could be in the trucking industry.”

However, “we don’t believe (the suspect) is in Arkansas,” he added. “We think they are most likely elsewhere.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Jones’s killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) CALL FBI.

Jones was born in San Bernadino, California, on Sept. 28, 1987. She had blonde hair, stood 5 feet, 4 inches tall and had a tattoo of flowers and leaves in the small of her back, along with a cherry stem with two cherries on her right hip.