Fed Ex truck driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train in Missouri

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles southeast of Kansas City.
Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the train crew and the 35 passengers on board were not injured.
The FedEx driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The trained remained upright and no major roads were blocked by the collision, Lowe said.
The train left Union Station in Kansas City on its way to St. Louis and Chicago. Passengers continued their trips on chartered buses, Amtrak said.
