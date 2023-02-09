TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Diesel fuel averages dip slightly

By The Trucker News Staff
The lowest prices for diesel fuel can be found along the Gulf Coast at $4.29 per gallon on average.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel fell to $4.539 as of Feb. 6, down from $4.622 on Jan. 31 and $4.604 on Jan. 23, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Prices are also down slightly in California at $5.482 per gallon on average. That’s down from $5.508 on Jan. 30 and $5.484 on Jan. 23.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $78.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.40 to $85.09 a barrel.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

