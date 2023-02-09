Diesel fuel averages dip slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel fell to $4.539 as of Feb. 6, down from $4.622 on Jan. 31 and $4.604 on Jan. 23, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Prices are also down slightly in California at $5.482 per gallon on average. That’s down from $5.508 on Jan. 30 and $5.484 on Jan. 23.
The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $4.29 per gallon on average.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $78.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.40 to $85.09 a barrel.
