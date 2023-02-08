Kentucky temporarily lifts some restrictions on trucks transporting livestock feed, live poultry

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry.
“Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply of livestock feed, particularly poultry feed, and live poultry for processing,” Gray said. “This order is to help resolve those distribution and delivery problems.”
The order is effective until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 2. It aims to relieve commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if transporting feed and live poultry.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
View the order at https://drive.ky.gov/Docs/OFFICIAL-ORDER-113143.pdf.
