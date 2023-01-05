TheTrucker.com
FedEx big rig driver dies in Dallas crash

By The Trucker News Staff -
A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved in a Wednesday, Jan. 4, wreck along Interstate 635 in North Dallas, including a FedEx truck, which overturned, killing the driver. (Courtesy: NBC DFW)

DALLAS — The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler is dead after a crash along Interstate 635 in North Dallas.

Authorities reported that the wreck happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 4, shutting down eastbound lanes of I-635 for several hours.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including the FedEx truck, which overturned.

First responders said the driver of the 18-wheeler had died. No other injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

“We are deeply saddened over the loss of our team member in this tragic accident, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We are working with authorities as they investigate,” a FedEx spokesman said in a statement.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

