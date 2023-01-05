FedEx big rig driver dies in Dallas crash

DALLAS — The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler is dead after a crash along Interstate 635 in North Dallas.

Authorities reported that the wreck happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 4, shutting down eastbound lanes of I-635 for several hours.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including the FedEx truck, which overturned.

First responders said the driver of the 18-wheeler had died. No other injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

“We are deeply saddened over the loss of our team member in this tragic accident, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We are working with authorities as they investigate,” a FedEx spokesman said in a statement.