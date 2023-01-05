OOIDA warning of new texting scam targeting truck drivers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Scams are everywhere these days — from e-mails to phone calls and text messages, hackers and thieves will stop at nothing to try and gain access to financial and other personal information.

Most recently, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is warning truckers of a potential texting scam where someone poses as a representative of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

According to an article in Land Line, OOIDA’s official publication, an OOIDA member recently received a text advising him that there had been some type of error with his DOT files.

‘He was told to call a number ‘to become current and keep driving with no interruption.’ Naturally, this had (him) concerned,” according to Land Line.

The driver researched the number using Google and found it has a sketchy past.

Tom Crowley, a regulatory specialist with OOIDA’s Business Services Department, said this is likely just another scam attempting to steal personal information.

Crowley said the DOT will send a letter or maybe a phone call but will never text.