OOIDA warning of new texting scam targeting truck drivers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Scams are everywhere these days — from e-mails to phone calls and text messages, hackers and thieves will stop at nothing to try and gain access to financial and other personal information.
Most recently, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is warning truckers of a potential texting scam where someone poses as a representative of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
According to an article in Land Line, OOIDA’s official publication, an OOIDA member recently received a text advising him that there had been some type of error with his DOT files.
‘He was told to call a number ‘to become current and keep driving with no interruption.’ Naturally, this had (him) concerned,” according to Land Line.
The driver researched the number using Google and found it has a sketchy past.
Tom Crowley, a regulatory specialist with OOIDA’s Business Services Department, said this is likely just another scam attempting to steal personal information.
Crowley said the DOT will send a letter or maybe a phone call but will never text.
