Feds launch program to help communities seek funding for infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched the Thriving Communities Program to allow state, local, tribal and territorial governments — large and small — to have the tools needed to access federal funding for projects serving their communities.

“The Thriving Communities program will provide two years of intensive technical assistance to under-resourced and disadvantaged communities to build upon their existing expertise to identify, develop and deliver transportation and community revitalization activities,” a news release stated.

Capacity builders funded through Thriving Communities will help selected communities in a variety of activities from preparing application materials or predevelopment activities to deploying innovative community engagement, workforce development and clean technology strategies, according to the news release.

There is no cost for communities to receive support through the program.

“No one understands a community’s needs better than those who live there,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “This program will help equip more local leaders with the resources, knowledge and assistance they need to access federal funding, and modernize their infrastructure so that it serves the community well for decades to come.”

The Thriving Communities program will prioritize the selection of communities that are working to advance projects to improve health outcomes, reduce housing and transportation cost burdens and improve housing conditions, preserve or expand jobs and increase reliable mobility options for disadvantaged communities and households to better access health care, food, education and other essential destinations.

“Affordable housing investments must go hand-in-hand with transportation improvements. Connecting housing and transportation through transit-oriented development improves housing affordability, reduces automobile dependence, and expands access to employment, schools, health care, and other critical needs and opportunities for residents,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “I am pleased to partner with Secretary Buttigieg and the Department of Transportation on the Thriving Communities program to better integrate housing and transportation planning to improve outcomes for America’s underserved communities.”