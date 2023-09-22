Fiery 17-vehicle pileup shuts down I-84 in Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. — One motorist was seriously injured and several others sustained minor injuries in a 17-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84.

At 12:35 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 21, Oregon State Troopers from the Pendleton area command responded to a multi-vehicle crash. It was reported that at least one commercial motor vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 227.

When state troopers arrived on the scene, they determined that the crash involved at least 17 separate vehicles. Three of the vehicles in the crash, including two commercial vehicles and one passenger car, were completely destroyed by fire.

One motorist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and life flighted to Kadlec hospital in Washington, while several other motorists suffered minor injuries.

The interstate was closed for approximately eight hours as the vehicles were removed and the area restored to allow safe travel.

According to the Oregon State Police, preliminary investigation shows limited visibility because of fog, along with vehicle speed, to be contributing factors to the crash.

The state police were assisted by CTUIR PD, Fire, and Ambulance; Pendleton Fire and Ambulance; the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office; the Echo Fire Department; and the Oregon Department of Transportation.