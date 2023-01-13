Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler kills 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Five people are dead after a tractor-trailer rear-ended five vehicles, causing them to hit another big rig and burst into flames on Interstate 10 in Chandler.

The crash happened at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when an 18-wheeler driver failed to stop for congested traffic and rear-ended two passenger vehicles, wedging them into the back of a second tractor-trailer, according to the Arizona State Police.

The second truck was thrust forward and hit two additional cars.

The two passenger vehicles crushed between the two big rigs burst into flames, killing five occupants.

The fire then spread to the tractor-trailer that authorities say caused the crash.

The at-fault tractor-trailer driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

Other people who were involved in the wreck also reported minor injuries.

Arizona State Troopers are investigating distracted driving as a possible factor in the collision. They are being assisted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives with the Vehicular Crimes Unit in the investigation.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of death for all five people killed was fire.