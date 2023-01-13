Circle Logistics promotes 2 to senior vice presidential roles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Circle Logistics executives are moving up the chain of command.

Derek Holst has been promoted from vice president of sales and operations to senior vice president, and Andrew J. Smith from vice president of sales and operations to senior vice president, according to a news release.

Holst

Following Circle’s establishment in 2011, Holst was one of the first employees and team members on-board to serve shippers and carriers in search of long-term relationships for moving loads, the news release noted.

In addition to establishing and implementing best practices in sales, operations and truck dispatch, Holst is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the company’s headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Derek is an exceptional leader who cares about being a solution for shippers and carriers seeking to move quality loads successfully at the best price,” Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO of Circle Logistics, said. “Because Derek has established so many unique relationships and has developed a sales team known to solve challenges efficiently and cost effectively, Circle Logistics continues to grow under his direct leadership.”

As senior vice president, “one of Holst’s top priorities is to ensure shipper-carrier-broker relationships remain strong as he further develops Circle’s expanding portfolio of regional, national and international accounts,” the news release stated.

The Circle team’s 624 employees who provide industry-related counsel now span the U.S., Panama, Mexico and Colombia to serve a growing customer base. Holst directly leads 350 of those team members.

“Circle’s continued growth is my primary focus in my new role as senior vice president,” Holst said. “The ability to see great results from constant, committed team members who all have the passion to help others is rewarding, so I look forward to leading our team so we may continue to grow as we assist our customers in their own successful growth within this ever-changing industry.”

Smith

Smith was the fourth employee at Circle following the company’s establishment in 2011. Since then, he has expanded the Circle team to 250 industry-knowledgeable employees across the U.S., Panama, Mexico and Columbia.

Smith is now responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Chicago and Tinley Park locations within Illinois, in addition to the Orlando office location. He will develop and implement best operating procedures in the areas of sales, operations and truck dispatch, the news release noted.

“Andy is a natural leader,” Fortmeyer said. “His drive and dedication was evident back when Andy and I worked at Echo Logistics, where he started his career. “Circle Logistics has grown tremendously due to Andy’s genuine relationship-building skills, desire to help people and leadership within our sales and technology capacities.”

Under Smith’s leadership, “Circle is now a leader in Enhanced Visibility, live-tracking 90% of the company’s loads, resulting in end-to-end visibility, better customer communication and more secure shipments. Additionally, Smith created an Electronic Booking Platform that empowers Circle carriers to streamline the booking process that rewards most reliable carriers with the best-fit loads at the highest rate,” according to the news release.

“My full focus in my new role as senior vice president will be Circle’s continued exponential growth powered by our driven sales team and enhanced by the use of our innovative tech stacks,” Smith said. “It is encouraging to witness all of the progression that our devoted, industry-experienced team continues to provide to professionals within such a great industry.”