Florida Turnpike chain-reaction crash involving 3 big rigs kills 1 driver

STUART, Fla. — A truck driver was killed just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, after a chain-reaction crash in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Stuart, according to a Twitter post from Martin County Fire Rescue.
The accident involved three 18-wheelers.
“Each truck rear-ended the one in front of it,” the Twitter post stated.
There was no information about the condition of the other drivers.
FATAL #CRASH involving 3 semi-trucks just before 6 am continues to block all southbound lanes of #FLTurnpike near MM 133 in Stuart. Each #truck rear ended the one in front of it. 1 driver was trapped and died on scene. #FHP estimates 5-6 hour shutdown. #martincountyfl #floridadot pic.twitter.com/DrOUMK5lxY
— Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) January 13, 2023
