Fiery crash involving multiple 18-wheelers closes I-70 near Teutopolis, Illinois, for hours

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating after multiple 18-wheelers were involved in a fiery crash on Wednesday, July 12, along Interstate 70 near Teutopolis.
According to the Illinois State Police, the accident, which involved five semis, began after one 18-wheeler crossed the center concrete barrier into oncoming traffic.
One person was airlifted to an area hospital, authorities said. The crash is under investigation. The interstate was closed for several hours but reopened just before midnight on July 12.
This was the second major accident involving big trucks along I-70 in Illinois on July 12.
A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.