FLORISTON, Calif. — CAL FIRE’s Nevada Yuba Placer Unit fought an 18-wheeler blaze Sunday along Interstate 80.

According to a CAL FIRE Facebook post, the truck’s cab was engulfed in flames while hanging off the overpass.

The occupants made it out uninjured.

CAL FIRE reported that there was active fuel leak from the rig; however, “firefighters’ quick action prevented entry into the Truckee River.”