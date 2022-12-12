Fire torches 8 semis at Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. — Eight big rigs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Port of Oakland.
According to the Oakland Fire Department (OFD), the fire happened at around 8:30 a.m.
A total of 12 firefighters from three engine companies were able to extinguish the blaze within approximately 25 minutes of initial call to fire dispatch, according to an OFD tweet.
Officials didn’t say what caused the fire. No trailers were damaged, and no injuries were reported.
