TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Fire torches 8 semis at Port of Oakland

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Fire torches 8 semis at Port of Oakland
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Fire torches 8 semis at Port of Oakland
Oakland, Calif., firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed eight tractors on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Port of Oakland. (Courtesy: Oakland Fire Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Eight big rigs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Port of Oakland.

According to the Oakland Fire Department (OFD), the fire happened at around 8:30 a.m.

A total of 12 firefighters from three engine companies were able to extinguish the blaze within approximately 25 minutes of initial call to fire dispatch, according to an OFD tweet.

Officials didn’t say what caused the fire. No trailers were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE