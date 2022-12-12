Wreck under big rig trailer shears off pickup’s roof

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities and motorists south of Seattle dealt with a four-mile-long traffic backup on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12, after a pickup truck crashed underneath an 18-wheeler trailer along Interstate 405 northbound.
Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson called the wreck a “vehicular assault,” sending two to the hospital.
A photo of the accident showed a four-door pickup with its roof sheared off.
Further information was not immediately available.
