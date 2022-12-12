TheTrucker.com
Wreck under big rig trailer shears off pickup’s roof

By The Trucker News Staff -
Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson called this wreck a “vehicular assault," sending two to the hospital. (Courtesy: Renton Regional Fire Authority)

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities and motorists south of Seattle dealt with a four-mile-long traffic backup on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12, after a pickup truck crashed underneath an 18-wheeler trailer along Interstate 405 northbound.

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson called the wreck a “vehicular assault,” sending two to the hospital.

A photo of the accident showed a four-door pickup with its roof sheared off.

Further information was not immediately available.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

