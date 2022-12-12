J.B. Hunt drivers to deliver wreaths to veterans cemeteries across US

LOWELL, Ark. – This year, 70 J.B. Hunt drivers will help 42 loads of wreaths reach their final destination at veteran cemeteries throughout the country as part of Wreaths Across America (WAA).

The event’s goal is to remember fallen veterans each holiday season.

According to a news release, this is the ninth consecutive year that J.B. Hunt has participated in WAA.

“It’s important to remember our fallen veterans, especially during the holiday season,” Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt, said. ”As each wreath is placed, we express our appreciation and reflect on the sacrifices they made to preserve our freedoms.”

J.B. Hunt corporate and field employees will join volunteers at Fayetteville National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 17 to place wreaths on the headstones. Additionally, the company will hold a support rally on Dec. 16 at its corporate headquarters with guest speaker Daniel Robinson, a Gold Star father who lost his son, Senior Chief Special Operator Heath Robinson, in Afghanistan in 2011.

Altogether, J.B. Hunt will assist in the delivery of approximately 287,000 wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, including Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dayton National Cemetery, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Georgia National Cemetery, National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Riverside National Cemetery, Salisbury National Cemetery, San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery and Tahoma National Cemetery, among others, the news release stated.

A collaboration with BNSF Railway will make this year’s delivery the largest number of Intermodal loads hauled in the company’s nine-year history of supporting Wreaths Across America. J.B. Hunt has customized 12 tractors and four trailers with a military-themed wrap to participate in the deliveries.

The national theme for the 2022 WAA campaign is “Find a Way to Serve,” and more than 2 million volunteers will participate nationwide to honor fallen veterans. All J.B. Hunt drivers for WAA are veterans or have a direct association with a veteran.

Nearly 2.2 million wreaths are placed on veteran headstones at more than 2,100 participating locations during Wreaths Across America Day.