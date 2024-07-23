Fleeing, shooting suspect stopped after collision with big rig

HOPE, Ark. — According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Arkansas State Police, an Indiana man was injured after fleeing from and firing on Arkansas State Police Troopers Monday, and ultimately crashing into a semi truck.

The incident occurred in Southwest Arkansas on Interstate 30 at approximately 10:10 p.m. Troopers were pursuing a fleeing suspect going eastbound near the Hempstead/Nevada County line. Near the 36-mile marker, the suspect driver fired shots at Troopers, who returned fire, according to the release.

A Trooper performed what ASP called “a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI)” near the 35-mile marker, but the suspect was able to drive his vehicle back onto I-30, crossing over the roadway into a median and traveling toward eastbound traffic before the vehicle was struck by an eastbound tractor trailer.

Authorities identified the suspect as Joshua Harrison, 43, of Richmond, Indiana. He exited his vehicle after colliding with the 18-wheeler and was taken into custody. The ASP says Harrison received medical attention on scene before being taken to Christus St. Michael Healthcare System in Texarkana, Texas. A female passenger was taken into custody and transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center.

ASP states that the Troopers involved were not injured.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

An investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.