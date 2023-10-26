Fleet Advantage unveils new brand mark, visual identity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage has rolled out its new logo, a new visual identity and a new tagline, “Asset Management Reimagined,”

According to a news release, the company’s new identity “celebrates its winning mindset and commitment to helping its customers achieve their goals in an economic climate. This resulted in Fleet Advantage achieving a record 2023 fiscal year, enabling its pioneering spirit in asset management, flexible financing and data analytics.”

“Fleet Advantage’s winning mindset stems from its highly dedicated staff and attributes of hard work, organizational diversity, community impact, perseverance and environmental stewardship,” the news release stated. “Also, its commitment to excellence in customer service and using an innovative approach accompanied by fleet management services and data analytics to effect never-before-seen change within the transportation sector. The new design elevates the company’s brand, driven by core characteristics that define the brand as a trusted, future-focused, customized solution and data-driven expertise.”

The centerpiece of Fleet Advantage’s refreshed brand identity is the introduction of an icon that encapsulates the unique characteristics of the company. The icon represents a tractor-trailer that is moving forward, signifying progress, momentum and efficiency, with a winged representation extending to the left that symbolizes speed and agility.

The icon can also represent a dynamic merger of data, which symbolizes the company’s commitment to innovative asset management solutions.

“The four quadrants within the icon are symbolic of Fleet Advantage’s comprehensive and unique approach to specialty financing, fleet management and operations, data integration and analytics, and life cycle cost management,” according to the news release. “They highlight the company’s capability to combine disparate data sources and transform them into actionable insights. Moreover, the spaces between the quadrants form the roads that its customers’ fleets traverse daily, underlining Fleet Advantage’s role in advocating safety and enhancing overall fleet efficiency.”

Katerina Jones, chief marketing officer of Fleet Advantage, said that the rebranding focus is more than just a change in visual identity.

“It’s a reflection of our commitment to innovation, efficiency, the future and delivering tangible value to our clients,” Jones said. “Our new brand identity communicates our vision for corporate transportation fleets and our dedication in providing trusted asset management solutions that help our clients navigate the road to success.”