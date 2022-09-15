FMCSA announces grants to help increase safety for commercial drivers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has announced $80,714,223 in grant awards to help increase safety in the trucking industry.

The High Priority (HP) Grant Program provides funding to “strengthen commercial motor vehicle safety initiatives under the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP),” a news release stated.

Furthermore, the grant program invests in innovative technology, supports research and funds other projects that positively impact commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety.

The HP grant program provides financial assistance to supplement motor carrier safety activities and projects, including those that:

Improve the safe and secure movement of hazardous materials.

Improve safe transportation of goods and persons in foreign commerce.

Demonstrate new technologies to improve CMV safety.

Technology advancements to enhance CMV operator awareness of roadway hazards and truck parking availability.

Support participation in performance and registration information systems management.

Conduct safety data improvement projects.

Increase public awareness and education on CMV safety.

Target unsafe driving of CMVs in areas identified as high-risk crash corridors, including roadway work zones,

Otherwise improve CMV safety and compliance with CMV safety regulations.

“HP grant funds are awarded to states, local governments, federally recognized Native American tribes, political jurisdictions, non-profit organizations, institutions of higher education and other eligible groups to carry out high priority activities and projects that strengthen commercial motor vehicle safety,” the news release stated.

Individuals and for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply.

“HP activities also support the efforts outlined in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) that makes investments in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness,” according to the news release. “In addition, the CMV safety and research investments conducted under the HP program and funded through BIL advance the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS), a comprehensive approach to improve safety on our nation’s roadways.”