TomTom’s GO Navigation app introduces truck navigation 

AMSTERDAM — TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and geolocation specialist, has introduced GO Navigation’s truck plan for professional truck drivers.

In addition to GO Navigation’s navigation capabilities, the new plan allows truck drivers to plan routes that account for their vehicle’s dimensions, fuel requirements, desired maximum speeds and cargo (such as dangerous goods), a news release stated.

Drivers will also be able to plan multiple drop-offs and gain access to an overview of upcoming points of interest (POIs), such as fuel stations suitable for their vehicle and truck stops.

“These truck-specific additions work in conjunction with the app’s existing navigation features, including intuitive lane guidance, live traffic and the Route Bar — a convenient snapshot of the route, stops, relevant alerts and restrictions ahead,” according to the news release.

Pim Spaanderman, managing director of TomTom’s consumer division., called truck navigation on mobile devices a “game changer.”

“The new plan is a result of TomTom’s long-standing relationship with professional drivers,” Spaanderman said. “After years of experience with truck-specific sat navs, we understand this industry’s biggest pain-points, so we were able to develop a solution that fills the gap left by the generic navigation offerings found in other apps.”

TomTom officials say that the GO Navigation’s truck plan user interface (UI) is designed to minimize distractions and keep attention on the road.

And with Android Auto™ compatibility, drivers also have the option to sync their route with their in-dash screen.

“By accounting for factors like vehicle size and cargo type, this plan helps professional drivers stay up to speed with ever-changing road regulations, such as avoiding prohibited routes and complying with UN Class restriction,” the news release stated. “And with further updates in the pipeline, it will soon account for measures like low emission zones.”

Luke Cuss, one of TomTom’s trucking ambassadors, said that as a third-generation truck driver, “I can say with some confidence that this addition couldn’t come sooner. Having TomTom’s large-vehicle navigation features right there on an app is a big win for the trucking community.”

Cuss added: “The job gets challenging at times, sure, and changing traffic conditions and regulations can be hard to keep up with – but this plan will help us stay on top of all that, meaning we can focus on the road ahead, enjoy the ride and stay on schedule.”

GO Navigation’s truck plan is available for Android users on the Google Play Store.