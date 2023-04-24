FMCSA declares driver an imminent hazard after killing 4 with big rig

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has declared New York-licensed commercial driver Saul Aquiles Carrera to be an imminent hazard to public safety and ordered him to immediately cease operating any commercial motor vehicle (CMV) in interstate or intrastate commerce.

Carrera was served the federal order on April 14, according to an FMCSA news release.

FMCSA officials say that Carrera killed four people and injured one other after his tractor-trailer slammed into a disabled vehicle at around 7 p.m. on March 26 along Interstate 81 in Tennessee.

Subsequent testing showed Carrera had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, well over the .04 threshold for a CMV driver, according to the news release.

Additionally, empty beer cans were found in and around the cab of Carrera’s rig.

“Based on this, Carrera will be listed as prohibited in FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, and FMCSA is working with the state of New York to disqualify his CDL,” according to the news release.

He is charged in Tennessee with four counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving under the influence, reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failing to exercise due care. He’s being held at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

FMCSA’s Imminent Hazard Out-of-Service Order states that Carrera’s “blatant and egregious violations of the FMCSRs and disregard for the safety of the motoring public demonstrated by these actions substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and/or the motoring public.”

Failing to comply with the provisions of the Federal Imminent Hazard Order may result in civil penalties of up to $2,232. Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties.

A copy of the Imminent Hazard Order issued to Carrera is available here.