Roadz opens Fleetstore Online Marketplace for commercial fleet operators

BALTIMORE — Roadz, a Silicon Valley based fleet-tech company, has announced the latest Roadz-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketplace: Fleetstore, a Bosch Initiative.

The one-stop-shop environment offers a range of digital solutions to help commercial fleets of all sizes address operating costs, productivity, safety and regulatory compliance, according to a news release.

“Fleetstore enables fleet operators to save time and money by using a simple and intuitive marketplace interface to discover, compare and purchase solutions from a curated ecosystem of leading solution providers across multiple categories, at competitive pricing,” the news release stated. “Importantly, small to mid-sized fleets that purchase solutions through Fleetstore can enjoy the same purchasing power as larger fleet operators.”

In addition to Fleetstore, Roadz powers digital marketplaces for leading telematics service providers and commercial auto insurers and is in the process of launching digital solution ecosystems for leading energy companies, automotive OEMs, automotive suppliers and fleet-management companies.

“Smart-fleet management solutions can help commercial operators run more efficiently, reduce costs, and ensure safety and regulatory compliance — but finding the ‘right’ solution for your fleet based on fleet size and vehicle mix requires a lot of time and effort,” said Amit Jain, chief operating officer of Roadz. “Using our SaaS platform, solution providers that cater to the commercial fleet market can now connect their fleet customers to a range of verified and integrated solutions through a ‘single pane of glass’ environment. Fleets are able to get tailor-made ‘smart’ recommendations, find what they need in one place, and at a lower cost.”