FMCSA declares New York trucker an imminent hazard

By The Trucker News Staff -
Bobir M. Kholmurodov has been charged by the State of Michigan with operating while intoxicated (second offense), failure to stop and identify after collision and alcohol-open container in vehicle. (Courtesy: Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration)
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has declared New York-licensed commercial driver Bobir M. Kholmurodov to be an imminent hazard to public safety and has ordered him not to operate any commercial motor vehicle (CMV) in interstate commerce.

Kholmurodov was served the federal order on Sept. 21, according to a FMCSA news release issued on Sept. 27.

At approximately 11:18 a.m. on Aug. 4, Kholmurodov, a commercial driver’s license (CDL) holder, was operating a tractor-trailer in Courtland Township, Kent County, Michigan, when he failed to stop at a red light, colliding into another vehicle, the news release said.

Kholmurodov left the scene of the crash but was later located and taken into custody in adjoining Montcalm County by the Michigan State Police, according to the FMCSA.

At approximately 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 4, a blood alcohol test administered by the Michigan State Police revealed Kholmurodov possessed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.17.

Possessing an alcohol concentration of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle weighing more than 26,001 pounds and requiring a commercial driver’s license (CDL) is a violation of federal safety regulations.

During the subsequent inspection of Kholmurodov’s truck, Michigan State Police officers discovered open beer containers and liquor bottles in the cab, the FMCSA news release said.

Kholmurodov has been charged by the State of Michigan with operating while intoxicated (second offense), failure to stop and identify after collision and alcohol-open container in vehicle.

FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states that Kholmurodov’s “…. blatant disregard for the safety of the motoring public … substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and motoring public if not discontinued immediately.”

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $1,951 for each violation.  Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties.

Kholmurodov may not operate a commercial motor vehicle until such time as he successfully completes the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional.

