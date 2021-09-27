Truck stops offering java deals for National Coffee Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To celebrate National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, truck stops around the country are offering deals on cups of joe.

Pilot Flying J is brewing free cups for guests as part of a limited time offer in the myRewards PlusTM app, according to a news release.

Guests can choose from any size dispensed hot, iced or cold brew Pilot coffee.

“While every day is coffee day here at Pilot Flying J, we are excited to celebrate National Coffee Day by offering a free cup of our amazing coffee to our guests,” said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. “There are many options for guests to choose from, including our seasonal fall flavors. All it takes is one cup to know why Pilot Flying J is the best place to stop for the perfect cup of coffee on the road.”

The truck stop touts that there are more than 500,000 different combinations of coffee available at its stores, including specialty creamers, syrups, toppings and “fall-inspired flavors.”

At Love’s locations, customers can get any sized coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1 on Sept. 29. When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign, according to a Love’s news release. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.

“National Coffee Day is exciting because it’s our chance to reward our customers and improve kids’ health with donations,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We appreciate our customers who are so generous with donating, even during difficult times.”