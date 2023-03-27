FMCSA removes All-Ways Track ELD from list of registered electronic logging devices

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed All-Ways Track ELD from its list of registered electronic logging devices (ELDs).
FMCSA has placed All-Ways Track ELD on the revoked devices list due to the company’s failure to meet the minimum requirements, effective Monday, March 27, a news release noted.
FMCSA will be sending an industry email to let motor carriers know that all who use All-Ways Track ELD must take the following steps:
- Discontinue using the revoked ELD and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
- Replace the revoked ELD with a compliant ELD from the Registered Devices list before May 26, 2023.
Motor carriers have a period of up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant (ELD). If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the ELD back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry and the field.
During this period, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using All-Ways Track ELDs for 395.8(a)(1) — “No record of duty status” or 395.22(a) — “Failed to use a registered ELD.”
During this time, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software or use the All-Ways Track ELD display as a backup method to review the hours of service data.
Beginning May 26, 2023, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked ELD listed above would be considered to be operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked ELD on or after May 26, 2023 should cite 395.8(a)(1), and place the driver out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria.
FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed in time.
For more information on ELDs, visit FMCSA’s ELD implementation website.
6 Comments
The fmcsa was warned at the implementation of the ELD mandate that self certification would lead to instances exactly described in this article. Now trucking companies are faced with OOS violations and thousands of dollars in retrofitting different ELDs. SMH
Revoke all ELD’s as anti-Constititional.
Revoke all Obama-era edicts as they were mostly If Not Entirely anti-driver related.
Revoke licenses of all foreign drivers brought to America by Obama et Cie. That # -initially- 20,000+.
ANYTHING FROM THE GOVERNMENT IS ANOTHER WAY TO SCREW THE WORKING MAN/ WOMAN! ANOTHER WAY TO SCREW US OUT OF MONEY. THEY DON’T CARE ABOUT US ! THIS GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO BE FIRED OR SOMETHING MORE DRASTIC NEEDS TO BE DONE. F%&K THEM
The trucking companies and drivers shouldn’t be forced to absorb the cost of this junk the the FMCSA has deemed to be out of compliance. A lot of us already had to replace our ELDs when the phone carriers did away with 3G service. I was never a fan of ELDs because they used electronics to replace a system that worked just fine. Fact is, when these electronics fail or are deemed out of compliance the geniuses at the FMCSA have us go back and use the same system that worked for over 70 years. Why can’t we do away with this garbage and just go back to what works and that cost about $2.75 per truck.?
it seems to me to be another way for the government to take a working person’s money and still have control ,I’m in agreement with going back to paper logs, because when a eld malfunctions then ever driver is subjected to getting oos or fines, I’m thankful to be 65yrs old and almost done,….
Well just like you can’t buy a new truck in Texas without that stupid California sticker on the door should be a notice that we truck drivers are about to be screwed. Again!