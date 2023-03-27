FMCSA removes All-Ways Track ELD from list of registered electronic logging devices

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed All-Ways Track ELD from its list of registered electronic logging devices (ELDs).

FMCSA has placed All-Ways Track ELD on the revoked devices list due to the company’s failure to meet the minimum requirements, effective Monday, March 27, a news release noted.

FMCSA will be sending an industry email to let motor carriers know that all who use All-Ways Track ELD must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked ELD and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. Replace the revoked ELD with a compliant ELD from the Registered Devices list before May 26, 2023.

Motor carriers have a period of up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant (ELD). If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the ELD back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry and the field.

During this period, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using All-Ways Track ELDs for 395.8(a)(1) — “No record of duty status” or 395.22(a) — “Failed to use a registered ELD.”

During this time, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software or use the All-Ways Track ELD display as a backup method to review the hours of service data.

Beginning May 26, 2023, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked ELD listed above would be considered to be operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked ELD on or after May 26, 2023 should cite 395.8(a)(1), and place the driver out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria.

FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed in time.

For more information on ELDs, visit FMCSA’s ELD implementation website.