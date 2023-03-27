Arpin International Group promotes Matthew Somweber to VP of GSA Services

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Matthew Somweber has been promoted from director to vice president of Arpin International Group’s GSA Services division.

Somweber began his 20-year career in the household goods moving and storage industry when he joined Arpin International Group in 2003 as a relocation coordinator for the GSA international division, according to a news release.

“He quickly learned the intricacies of providing international moving and storage services to the federal government and excelled at all the tasks he performed,” the news release noted. “Somweber’s success led him to be promoted to senior GSA coordinator, supervisor and director of operations. He has shown a tremendous work ethic and personal growth in these positions.”

Mark Greene, senior vice president GSA Services, said of Somweber: “Matt has been instrumental in the division’s growth and success, including hiring the right people at the right time and empowering their growth. He has a great read on people and has flourished in creating relationships with our vendors domestically and worldwide. Matt’s efforts have helped create a culture of excellence at Arpin. The last few years have been a crucible of sorts, and Matt’s close work with me on many GSA issues has made an impression on me.”

Greene also praised Somweber’s leadership as helping to create “a significant increase” in the company’s revenue, culminating in an overall market share of 22% in 2022.

“His contributions to the company have been invaluable, and we are confident he will continue to thrive in his new role as vice president,” Greene said.

Somweber holds a bachelor’s degree in management and a minor in Finance from Roger Williams University. He resides in Exeter, Rhode Island, with his wife, Jessica, and their two children.