FMCSA revokes 10 ELDs from approved list

By John Worthen -
Ten electronic logging devices have been added to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's revoked list. 

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed 10 electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its approval list.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

  1. Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
  2. Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Jan. 30, 2024.

The devices are:

Capture

 

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

