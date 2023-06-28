Former FMCSA border investigator convicted, sentenced for extortion

WASHINGTON — Former Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Border Investigator Patrick Gorena has been convicted and sentenced for extortion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Gorena was sentenced on June 12 to 10 months of incarceration, a $5,000 fine and a $100 special assessment, according to a news release.
Gorena pleaded guilty to extortion and admitted to soliciting a bribe from a trucking company and accepted a bribe payment during a meeting with an undercover law enforcement agent. In exchange, Gorena agreed to provide a favorable safety audit report that would allow the carrier to avoid fines and retain its authority to operate.
