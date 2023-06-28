TheTrucker.com
Former FMCSA border investigator convicted, sentenced for extortion

By The Trucker News Staff -
A former Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Border Investigator has pleaded guilty to extortion and admitted to soliciting a bribe from a trucking company, among other charges. 

WASHINGTON — Former Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Border Investigator Patrick Gorena has been convicted and sentenced for extortion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Gorena was sentenced on June 12 to 10 months of incarceration, a $5,000 fine and a $100 special assessment, according to a news release.

Gorena pleaded guilty to extortion and admitted to soliciting a bribe from a trucking company and accepted a bribe payment during a meeting with an undercover law enforcement agent. In exchange, Gorena agreed to provide a favorable safety audit report that would allow the carrier to avoid fines and retain its authority to operate.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

