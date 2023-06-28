Kenworth’s Chillicothe, Ohio, plant hosts annual truck parade, celebrates anniversary

Kids are wowed by this 1972 Kenworth K125, followed by a 1973 W900A, at the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe, Ohio, Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade held on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade Crowds react with gusto to this 1950 Kenworth 521 model at the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe, Ohio, Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade held on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade Big rigs are lined up at the Chillicothe, Ohio, Kenworth plant just before the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade This 2016 Kenworth W900L puts on a grand display at the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade held on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade Families of workers pose with classic big rigs before the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade held on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade The Kenworth W900 lineup dazzles in a display just before the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade held on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade The Chillicothe community celebrates Kenworth's history at the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade held on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade Parade goers watch this 1973 Kenworth W900A rumble down the street at the second annual Kenworth Chillicothe Plant's Kenworth Truck Parade held on June 18, 2023. .(Courtesy: Kenworth) Kenworth Parade

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Kenworth Truck Assembly plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, recently hosted its second annual truck parade in the city’s downtown area.

However, this year’s parade, held on June 18, included a special tribute as it also paid tribute to Kenworth’s 100th anniversary.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Kenworth, the parade included truck models from the 1920s and 1930s, a 1976 Bicentennial W900 VIT-200, two Liberty Edition Kenworths — a K100 Cabover and W900 Conventional — a 1984 W900B from Australia, as well as Kenworth’s 100th-anniversary Signature Edition T680 and Limited Edition W900 trucks. Also, a recently delivered T680 was included to represent the milestone 750,000th truck produced at the plant.

Overall, the 2023 Kenworth Truck Parade featured over 50 timeless classics and new and customized Kenworth trucks, including the models mentioned above; starting with the earlier models, Kenworth displayed their history and advancements throughout the decades in chronological order ending with truck models built in 2023.

The assistant plant manager of the Kenworth Chillicothe plant, Jack Schmitt, spoke about the annual truck parade.

“After a successful inaugural Kenworth truck parade last year, this year’s event was even bigger and better as we continue to celebrate Kenworth’s 100th anniversary,” Schmitt said. “It was great to see trucks dating back to the 1920s when Kenworth first opened its doors to our latest models, many of which are built here in Chillicothe. The event would not be possible without the engagement of our Kenworth Chillicothe planning team, the drivers who came from near and far to show off their rigs, and the city of Chillicothe for coming out to support the parade.”

Drivers from across the U.S. and Canada traveled to Chillicothe to showcase their trucks in the parade. Leading up to the truck parade, the Kenworth Chillicothe plant held events for the drivers and their families who were either participating in or attending the parade including a tour of the plant to see where the majority of Kenworth’s trucks are built. The plant also hosted an employee family event on the plant’s property during the day of the parade.

The Kenworth 75th anniversary Limited Edition Kenworth W900L owner, Chris Koenig, attended and participated in the parade and other events. The same trailer, owned by the Koenig family, was reimagined and was used during the centennial year as a part of the mobile history exhibit to celebrate the anniversary.

“My father Al was a big Kenworth fan and history buff, and he passed along his passion for Kenworth trucks down to me,” Koenig said. “It was fun to tour the plant and meet other Kenworth enthusiasts at this event. There were some really great looking trucks at the parade this year, including vintage trucks built when Kenworth first got its start.”

The Chillicothe plant opened in 1974 and is located on a 120-acre site 50 miles south of Columbus, Ohio.

The plant features advanced manufacturing technologies, including robotic assembly, and a state-of-the-art paint facility that utilizes the latest technology in the industry.

In 2022, the Kenworth Chillicothe plant received two Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its new Kenworth Paint Facility and Henrob Error Proofing project from the National Association of Manufacturers.

For more information on the company, you visit Kenworth’s website at www.kenworth.com.