Conversion Interactive Agency named top Middle Tennessee workplace for 6th consecutive year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — For the sixth year in a row, Conversion Interactive Agency has been named the Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee by the Tennessean newspaper.

Conversion Interactive Agency works with carriers of all sizes to support their driver recruiting and retention efforts.

“To achieve this honor requires a full organizational effort and it is a testament to Conversion’s commitment to a culture blueprint that inspires and impacts the client experience,” a news release stated. “In Nashville, all of the top workplace nominees came together to celebrate their achievements and receive individual awards in various categories. It was a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their contributions within their industries to the Greater Nashville Area.”

The president and CEO of Conversion Interactive Agency, Kelley Walkup, expressed her excitement about receiving the award once again.

“I am thrilled that Conversion Interactive Agency has been named a Top Workplace for a sixth consecutive year.” Walkup said. “Our company culture is truly unique to the Middle Tennessee area, and I am proud to lead such an amazing and hardworking team. This prestigious distinction is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the mind-blowing client experience and providing a culture blueprint that makes a difference in the work life of our employees.”