California truck driver sentenced to 8 years for transporting meth

INDIANAPOLIS — Dejohntae Zeche Keith Williams, 30, of California, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

According to court documents, on May 7, 2021, an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped Williams after he was clocked driving a semi-truck over the speed limit on Interstate 65.

The troopers conducted a search of the truck and found two large, black duffel bags on the top bunk of the sleeper berth, the news release stated.

Inside the bags were individually wrapped plastic packages containing a total of 162 approximately one-pound packages of methamphetamine. In total, there was approximately 72 kilograms of methamphetamine between the two bags.

During an interview with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, Williams admitted that he was delivering drugs to Louisville, Kentucky, in exchange for $30,000.

“The Crossroads of America remains an attractive target for the drug traffickers who seek illegal profits with utter disregard for the individuals and families harmed by abuse of dangerous substances,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “I commend the ISP Troopers who successfully intercepted this large quantity of methamphetamine involved and ISP’s partnership with Homeland Security Investigations to ensure that this criminal was held accountable. The serious federal prison sentence imposed today should serve as a warning to drug traffickers everywhere: Indiana’s highways are not a safe space to push your poisons into our communities.”

Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case, with assistance provided by Indiana State Police. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge, Jane Magnus Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Williams be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison.

“HSI and our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate and remove from our streets those involved in the illicit drug trade,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Fitzgerald, who oversees the HSI Chicago area of operations. “We are committed to combating the dangerous threat methamphetamine poses to our citizens and the safety of our communities.”

Indiana State Police Superintendent, Doug Carter vowed his agency “will continue to work with its federal, county and local law enforcement partners in an effort to not only keep these dangerous and potentially deadly drugs out of our communities, but to also hold those responsible for transporting and trafficking them into those communities.”